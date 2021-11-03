Apple's ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay is temporarily unavailable due to a technical problem

Apple’s iCloud Private Relay option is experiencing and outage for some users, according to Apple’s System Status page.

According to Apple, the outage started at 2:40 p.m. EDT and it is ongoing.

MacRumors:

Those who are having ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay issues may have received a notification letting them know that the feature is currently down, but will be re-enabled when it’s back up and working.

MacDailyNews Note: When it’s working, iCloud Private Relay is designed to protect your privacy by ensuring that when you browse the web in Safari, no single party — not even Apple — can see both who you are and what sites you’re visiting.

When iCloud Private Relay is enabled, your requests are sent through two separate, secure internet relays. Your IP address is visible to your network provider and to the first relay, which is operated by Apple. Your DNS records are encrypted, so neither party can see the address of the website you’re trying to visit. The second relay, which is operated by a third-party content provider, generates a temporary IP address, decrypts the name of the website you requested and connects you to the site. All of this is done using the latest internet standards to maintain a high-performance browsing experience while protecting your privacy.

How to turn on Private Relay to protect your IP address and browsing activity in Safari:

• On your Mac, choose Apple menu  > System Preferences, then click Apple ID. Select iCloud > Private Relay.

• On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Private Relay.

