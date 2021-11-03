Apple exec says EU App Store regulation would open ‘Pandora’s box’

Apple software head Craig Federighi said in a speech on Wednesday that proposed EU App Store regulation that could force Apple to allow iPhone users to install software from the web would open “Pandora’s box” and could pose threats to entire networks of computers.

Sam Shead for CNBC:

Apple is particularly concerned about the Digital Markets Act, which CEO Tim Cook has previously said would result in Apple being forced to allow “sideloading,” or the ability to install iPhone apps from the web instead of through Apple’s App Store.

“European policymakers have often been ahead of the curve,” Federighi said. “But requiring sideloading on iPhone would be a step backward. Instead of creating choice, it could open up a Pandora’s Box of unreviewed malware and software.”

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, presented the Digital Markets Act last December…

“Even if you have no intention of sideloading, people are routinely coerced or tricked into doing it,” Federighi said, citing malware on Google’s Android, which allows sideloading.

“The fact is one compromised device including a mobile phone can pose a threat to an entire network,” Federighi said. “Malware in sideloaded apps can jeopardize government systems, affect enterprise networks, public utilities, the list goes on.”

“That one provision in the DMA would force every iPhone user into a landscape of professional con artists constantly trying to fool them,” Federighi said. He said users can choose between iPhones and Android phones that allow sideloading.