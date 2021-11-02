Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. National Labor Relations Board

An Apple employee who was fired last month after leading fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination has filed a charge with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Reuters:

In documents related to the charge that were viewed by Reuters, former Apple program manager Janneke Parrish alleged that Apple fired her to stymie her efforts to organize fellow workers.

MacDailyNews Take: Actually, Apple terminated Janneke Parrish for allegedly deleting material on company equipment while she was under investigation over the leaking of a company town hall to media.

#AppleToo leader Janneke Parrish was reportedly terminated for deleting files off her Apple-issued iPhone, including the apps Robinhood, Pokémon GO, and Google Drive. (#AppleToo is a loose organization of disaffected Apple employees bent on publicly criticizing the company’s culture, including claims of discrimination by human resources and management.)

She told Reuters she denies leaking. Apple said in response to the interview comments at the time that it did not discuss specific employee matters. It has said that it is “deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace” and that it takes “all concerns” from employees seriously.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, it’ll all come out in the wash.

