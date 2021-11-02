Student modifies iPhone X to add functioning USB-C port

Robotics student Ken Pillonel spent months hacking an Apple iPhone X to replace its Lightning port with a functioning USB-C port to match Apple’s Mac and iPads.
In early October, Pillonel shared a video demonstrating the “world’s first iPhone with a USB Type-C port,” and now he’s shared a second video explaining how he pulled it off.
Pillonel explains how he built a proof of concept and the steps that he went through to design a functional USB-C port that actually fit inside the iPhone. It’s a technical video, but it does walk through all the steps for those who are interested and for those who might want to attempt their own modification.
The modded iPhone X with a USB-C port is being auctioned off on eBay, with Pillonel guaranteeing a functional phone on arrival. Buyers are forbidden from updating or erasing the iPhone, opening it up, or using it as a daily phone. So far, the bidding has exceeded $800.
MacDailyNews Note: More info and links about the USB-C iPhone in the full article here.
