Some Mac users report ‘memory leak’ issues with macOS Monterey

Some users who’ve upgraded to macOS Monterey are being hit with a “memory leak” issue where a process or application stays running for prolonged periods in the background, consuming abnormally high amounts of memory or RAM.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

Reports on Twitter, Reddit, the MacRumors Forums, and the Apple Support Communities consist of users reporting their Mac warning that the system has “run out of application memory” or that specific applications are consuming ridiculously high amounts of RAM in Activity Monitor.

The pop-up is seemingly being shown to users despite minimal use of their Macs with considerable amounts of memory to spare. In some instances, some users have suggested that restarting the Mac helps, while others say the pop-up reappears shortly after. A user on the Apple Support Communities noted their experience:

Since downloading Monterey I receive repeated messages “your system has run out of application memory”. This is only occurred since downloading Monterey. When examining activity monitor pages seems to be the main culprit using up 18 GB and more! Is this evidence of a memory leak for Pages with Monterey os? Restart makes no difference.

Mac users on the MacRumors Forums, the Apple Support Communities, and Reddit, are noting similar experiences.