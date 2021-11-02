Apple said to be prepping 27-inch iMac Pro with ProMotion mini-LED display, M1 Pro and M1 Max

Noted Apple leaker Dylandkt has tipped that Apple is prepping 27-inch iMac Pro with a ProMotion mini-LED display with M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs.

India Today:

As per Dylandkt, the iMac Pro will feature a 27-inch mini-LED display, which will also come with ProMotion technology. The Pro tag would then be an important distinction between the new iMac and the 24-inch iMac model that was released by Apple earlier this year.

He further speculates that the iMac Pro will feature a design similar to the 24-inch iMac and the Pro Display XDR. It will likely come with dark and slim bezels all around. As first spotted by MacRumors, DylanDKT’s tweet also mentions the specifications that we could see on the future iMac.

The base model of iMac will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There will be other configurations as well, but all of them will be equipped with HDMI port, SD card slot, USB-C ports and an Ethernet port.

