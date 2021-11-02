Beats Fit Pro earphones unveiled by Apple’s Beats

Apple subsidiary Beats this week announced the Beats Fit Pro, its most advanced earphones to date, engineered for an active lifestyle with remarkable sonic performance and an innovative wingtip design. With its incredibly secure and comfortable fit, Beats Fit Pro represents a breakthrough in all-day fitness earphones, while delivering three listening modes, auto play/pause, sweat- and water-resistant earbuds (IPX4)1 and all the magical features enabled by the Apple H1 chip.

Beats Fit Pro is available for pre-order starting today in four striking colors, Black, White, Sage Gray and Stone Purple, for $199.99. Shipping begins November 5th.

“Beats Fit Pro delivers remarkable innovation in fit and features, making it Beats’ best sounding and most advanced product to date,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music, in a statement. “With spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, Beats Fit Pro delivers a truly immersive listening experience. At this price point, it sets a new standard for premium earphones.”

Innovative Design and Fit

With its flexible wingtip design, Beats Fit Pro stays secure in your ear all day—even throughout your most rigorous workouts—ensuring consistent, high-quality acoustic performance. The unique wingtip was digitally modeled using measurements from thousands of ears to achieve the perfect combination of soft, pliable material around a rigid core for a comfortable and stable fit on any ear shape or size.

Premium Sound Experience

Beats Fit Pro deploys an all-new custom transducer to deliver robust sound in a tiny form factor, while an innovative vent system minimizes treble distortion across the flexible diaphragm. Beats Fit Pro’s new acoustic architecture combined with Beats’ signature tuning delivers impressive dynamic range and clarity across the frequency curve for an emotive, powerful and balanced listening experience.

With three listening modes, you are in total control of your sound experience. While using Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), outward-facing and inward-facing microphones work together to limit unwanted environmental sounds with targeted anti-noise, even as the sounds around you change. Beats Fit Pro’s ANC continuously adapts in real time, up to 200 times per second, to account for variances in fit and movement. Easily switch to Transparency mode with a push of the ‘b’ button on either earbud when you need to hear the world around you. When both ANC and Transparency are turned off, Adaptive EQ is enabled. Powered by Apple’s computational audio, the inward-facing microphone in each earbud listens to the sound you are hearing and automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies to the shape of your ear for superior sound quality and a consistent listening experience.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides an immersive, theater-like experience for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos. The gyroscopes and accelerometers in both Beats Fit Pro and your iPhone or iPad are used to track the motion of your head as well as your device and compare the motion data. The sound field is then remapped so it stays anchored to the device, even as your head moves. You can enjoy music that moves with you from your favorite artists like James Blake, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Roddy Ricch, Don Toliver and so many more on Apple Music, which will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all Beats wireless headphones, including Beats Fit Pro.

Connection and Controls

Class 1 Bluetooth technology offers extended range and exceptional cross-body performance, meaning reliable connectivity and fewer dropouts.

Beats Fit Pro uses skin-detect sensors to automatically play/pause content when earbuds are placed in or removed from your ears. The ‘b’ button allows you to control music (pause/skip/back), conduct calls and switch between listening modes. During phone calls, the earbuds leverage beam-forming microphones that target your voice as well as the internal mic and voice accelerometer, filtering out ambient noise and creating a natural conversation experience with the caller on the other end.

The Apple H1 chip delivers a seamless ecosystem experience for iPhone users including one-touch pairing, an eartip test to ensure best fit, Automatic Switching between iCloud devices, Audio Sharing, hands-free access to “Hey Siri” and Find My in iOS.

Battery Life and Case

Beats Fit Pro pairs remarkable innovation and diminutive size with incredible battery performance. When ANC or Transparency are on, Beats Fit Pro delivers up to 6 hours of listening time per earbud. The pocket-sized carrying case charges via USB-C and provides 21 additional hours of battery life, giving you up to 27 hours of combined playback. In Adaptive EQ mode, each earbud has 7 hours of listening time and 30 hours with the case. When you’re crunched for time, a quick 5-minute Fast Fuel charge offers 1 hour of playback.

Beats App and Android Compatibility

Beats Fit Pro is compatible with Android phones. By downloading the Beats companion app for Android, users can set up their earbuds with one-touch pairing and a guided fit test. Users can also easily toggle between listening modes directly in the app or customize the ‘b’ button on either earbud to enable voice assistant or volume control.

Designed with the Environment in Mind

Advancing Beats’ approach to remove plastic components and reduce overall material usage, Beats Fit Pro’s internal components are made from recycled plastic. The core packaging content comes from a zero-waste facility and the packaging is 88% wood fiber based – 74% of which is post- consumer recycled material.

Pricing and Availability

Beats Fit Pro is available to order starting today for $199.99 from Amazon.com in the US, with shipping beginning November 5th. It will be available in China starting early December and in additional regions in 2022.

New subscribers can get Apple Music free for six months with the purchase of Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro and Beats Studio Buds.

MacDailyNews Note: More info via Amazon here.

