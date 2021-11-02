Woz: Bitcoin is mathematical purity

Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak has compared and contrasted the “artificial” U.S. dollar and the “mathematically pure” Bitcoin.

Tyler DURDEN for ZeroHedge:

Bitcoin is mathematical purity and impossible to be copied, said Apple co-founder and ‘Unicorn Hunters‘ Circle of Money Investor, Steve Wozniak, in an interview with Yahoo Finance on October 29.

“Look at the U.S. dollar, the government can just create new dollars and borrow; it’s like you never have it fixed, like Bitcoin,” Wozniak told Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman. “Bitcoin is mathematics, mathematical purity. There can never be another Bitcoin created.”

“If there’s inflation, your house goes up 10x in 40 years and you think you’re a smart investor; no, you have an old house,” Wozniak articulated. “You used to have a new house, but the government says 90% of its value is earnings and we’re going to tax it. The government makes all of its taxes off inflation.”

The programmer behind the first Apple computer also highlighted how Bitcoin is not controlled by one single entity and thus can retain a level of predictability that is hard to attain with the U.S. dollar, as regulators can create new paper bills on a whim.

“Bitcoin doesn’t even have a creator that we know of, it isn’t run by some company, it’s just mathematically pure, and I believe nature over humans always,” he added.