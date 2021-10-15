Apple fires an #AppleToo leader

#AppleToo leader Janneke Parrish was terminated for deleting files off her Apple-issued iPhone, including the apps Robinhood, Pokémon GO, and Google Drive. #AppleToo is a loose organization of disaffected Apple employees bent on publicly criticizing the company’s culture, including claims of discrimination by human resources and management.

Zoe Schiffer for The Verge:

Parrish, a program manager on Apple Maps, was terminated for deleting files off of her work devices during an internal investigation — an action Apple categorized as “non-compliance,” according to people familiar with the situation. The files included apps like Robinhood, Pokémon GO, and Google Drive.

It’s the second time in recent months that an employee has been terminated after speaking out about Apple’s company culture. In September, the tech giant fired Ashley Gjøvik for allegedly leaking confidential information. Gjøvik has filed multiple charges with the NLRB related to how Apple treated her and the broader workforce.

Gjøvik’s latest charge alleges that Tim Cook’s anti-leaking memo might violate US labor law. In September, the CEO sent a note to all Apple employees saying that “people who leak confidential information do not belong” at Apple. He also said the company was doing “everything in our power to identify those who leaked.”