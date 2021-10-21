Mac sales post 11% growth ahead of new Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models

Ahead of the just-announced Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models, Apple’s Mac sales grew 11% YoY in Q3 2021 powered by M1 Mac mini, M1 iMac, M1 MacBook Air, and M1 MacBook Pro (13-inch) demand, according to Counterpoint Research.
Global PC shipments marked their sixth consecutive YoY growth in Q3 2021 at 84.2 million units. This came despite the ongoing component shortages and other supply constraints. However, the 9.3% YoY growth during the quarter implied decelerating PC shipment momentum after four consecutive quarters of double-digit YoY growth since Q3 2020. In addition, most OEMs and ODMs are not seeing any shrinking gap between orders (demand) and shipments (supply).
In Q3 2021, the global PC supply chain remained constrained due to component shortages related to power management IC, radio frequency, audio codec and others. We believe there is no solution to this demand-supply mismatch till mid-2022. ODMs are still pulling in chips inventory to tackle any downside risks. Besides, unstable global logistics and manufacturing site shutdowns in Southeast Asia and China add more uncertainties to PC supplies.
PC demand remained solid during the quarter. Commercial PC demand is gradually heating up while consumer PC momentum is decelerating.
Apple’s shipments grew 11% YoY in Q3 2021 riding on the replacement demand for the M1 Mac.
MacDailyNews Take: As Apple replaces more and moreIntel-handicapped Macs with Apple Silicon offerings, we expect Mac sales to continue growing!
1 Comment
There are lies, more lies and statistics….This is the problem with statistics…
The above presents such a distorted view of the market. Though it is true that based on the numbers for Apple, they grew their relative Mac sales by 11 %, the fact is they only gained 0.7% of the market share. Compare this with Lenovo that grew their market share by 0.9% (seemingly at the expense mostly of HP that lost 1.1%), Dell which gained a whopping 3.5%, and the “rest” gaining 3.1%, for a net total of 6.4% for all the reported parties. So in real terms, these parties gained over 9 TIMES more customers than did Apple.
Good on Apple for increasing their market share BUT it is all about perspective.