Mac sales post 11% growth ahead of new Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models

Ahead of the just-announced Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models, Apple’s Mac sales grew 11% YoY in Q3 2021 powered by M1 Mac mini, M1 iMac, M1 MacBook Air, and M1 MacBook Pro (13-inch) demand, according to Counterpoint Research.

William Li for Counterpoint:

Global PC shipments marked their sixth consecutive YoY growth in Q3 2021 at 84.2 million units. This came despite the ongoing component shortages and other supply constraints. However, the 9.3% YoY growth during the quarter implied decelerating PC shipment momentum after four consecutive quarters of double-digit YoY growth since Q3 2020. In addition, most OEMs and ODMs are not seeing any shrinking gap between orders (demand) and shipments (supply).

In Q3 2021, the global PC supply chain remained constrained due to component shortages related to power management IC, radio frequency, audio codec and others. We believe there is no solution to this demand-supply mismatch till mid-2022. ODMs are still pulling in chips inventory to tackle any downside risks. Besides, unstable global logistics and manufacturing site shutdowns in Southeast Asia and China add more uncertainties to PC supplies.

PC demand remained solid during the quarter. Commercial PC demand is gradually heating up while consumer PC momentum is decelerating.

Apple’s shipments grew 11% YoY in Q3 2021 riding on the replacement demand for the M1 Mac.