Apple is now offering 6% Daily Cash back on Apple Card purchases at Apple Store Online

As first spotted by Tailosive Tech on Twitter and confirmed by 9to5Mac, Apple is now offering 6% Daily Cash back on purchases made from the Apple Store Online.

Haven't seen anyone show this but perhaps there's a 6% cash back promo Apple hasn't announced yet? I just hope this isn't a bug 😂 Didn't apply to my AirPods 3 so possibly if you spend over a certain amount they go to 6%? pic.twitter.com/PVc8sDsshF — Tailosive Tech (@TailosiveTech) October 21, 2021

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple doesn’t appear to have officially announced this promotion anywhere, but it comes ahead of the holiday shopping season. Apple ran a similar 6% Daily Cash promotion for Apple Store purchases two years ago for the holiday shopping season. This year’s 6% Daily Cash promo appears to have kicked in sometime this week. It appears to be valid for all purchases Apple hardware, doubling the usual 3% cash back rate on Apple purchases with Apple Card. 9to5Mac confirmed the 6% Daily Cash promo by purchasing a iPhone 13 Pro Max case from the Apple Store Online.

MacDailyNews Take: Nice bonus!

Apple Card Daily Cash is issued at the end of every day, and appears in your Apple Cash card in the Wallet app. Apple Card Daily Cash can be transferred to your bank, applied to your Apple Card balance, spent via Apple Pay, or used to send cash to friends and family.

