Kim Kardashian photographed wearing upcoming ‘Beats Fit Pro’ earbuds

Apple subsidiary Beats Electronic has some new earbuds in the wings, as assets bundled in Apple’s iOS 15.1 release candidate this week revealed upcoming “Beats Fit Pro” wireless earphones seen being worn in public by Kim Kardashian on Wednesday.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

Rumors suggest the Beats Fit Pro should launch around November 1, but at least one celebrity has gotten her hands on them a bit early, as Kim Kardashian was photographed out and about today wearing the purple version of the earbuds, as shared by Just Jared.

The photos give us our first real-world look at the Beats Fit Pro as they are worn.

Beats Fit Pro will reportedly have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Transparency mode, and they appear to have similar Beats “b” logo buttons on the exterior for controls as on the Beats Studio Buds.