Kim Kardashian photographed wearing upcoming ‘Beats Fit Pro’ earbuds

Apple subsidiary Beats Electronic has some new earbuds in the wings, as assets bundled in Apple’s iOS 15.1 release candidate this week revealed upcoming “Beats Fit Pro” wireless earphones seen being worn in public by Kim Kardashian on Wednesday.
Rumors suggest the Beats Fit Pro should launch around November 1, but at least one celebrity has gotten her hands on them a bit early, as Kim Kardashian was photographed out and about today wearing the purple version of the earbuds, as shared by Just Jared.
The photos give us our first real-world look at the Beats Fit Pro as they are worn.
Beats Fit Pro will reportedly have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Transparency mode, and they appear to have similar Beats “b” logo buttons on the exterior for controls as on the Beats Studio Buds.
MacDailyNews Take: Savvy promotional product placement by Beats, as usual.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
2 Comments
Haven’t heard criticism of Apples Beats acquisition any more, may not be all things to high expectancy sound aficionados but that’s not the point and it does it’s job rather well for Apple in my book especially in broadening their reach.
I was Mr. Scoff when the purchase and deepened association was announced. I recently purchased my 2nd Beats pair. I liked both…the 1st died unexpectedly, but preformed well. The 2nd pair performs quite well…noticably heavier (though) and interestingly, the weight seems appropriate when played louder. It’s with higher volume levels they sound best.
I’ve become a Beats fan. From what I understand, this model and its “no-wings” sibling, have no one device volume control. This requires the iPh to be close to make volume adjustments.
So much for true wireless. This is idiotic…if indeed true.