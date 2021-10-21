16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro features new ‘High Power Mode’ for intensive performance

Apple’s new 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro running macOS Monterey will feature a new “High Power Mode” for intensive, sustained workloads, according to Apple.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

MacRumors contributor Steve Moser discovered references to High Power Mode in the macOS Monterey beta. This new setting is the opposite of “Low Power Mode,” which aims to decrease system performance to prolong battery life. The new mode will only be available on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip, not the 14-inch model or models with the M1 Pro. Text within the macOS Monterey beta reads, “Your Mac will optimize performance to better support resource-intensive tasks. This may result in louder fan noise.” The new mode is not likely to be used in typical work cases, but instead when users may be rendering larger files or graphically intensive tasks that require an added boost of performance.

MacDailyNews Take: High Power Mode is another reason for those who need maximum power in the field to choose the 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro over other models.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!