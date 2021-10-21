Apple mandates daily COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated corporate employees

Apple will force unvaccinated corporate employees to undergo daily COVID-19 tests while vaccinated staff members will be required to take rapid tests once per week.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Apple Inc. will begin to force unvaccinated corporate employees to test for COVID-19 each time they want to enter an office, a move that tightens its virus protocols while still stopping short of a vaccine mandate.
The new requirement will also apply to employees who decline to report their vaccination status to Apple, the company told employees this week. Vaccinated staff will be required to take rapid tests once per week.
Apple retail store employees, meanwhile, will have slightly different rules. Unvaccinated staff will be asked to test twice per week instead of each day they come to work. Vaccinated workers will also need to take a rapid test each week.
Apple is asking employees to report their vaccination status by Oct. 24, a delay from an earlier mid-September deadline. Employees will also have to show proof of their status in the coming days… The new requirements go into effect on Nov. 1, Apple told staff.
Employees will be able to pick up at-home rapid tests from Apple offices and retail stores. The tests take 15 minutes, and employees will self-report their results through an internal app.
MacDailyNews Take: We imagine this will move, and others like it, will be thoroughly tested in many courts of law over the coming months and years.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
10 Comments
Onerous, capricious, and arbitrary requirements for employment will certainly be challenged in court.
Furthermore:
If you mandate, as a private employer, “vaccination” against Covid-19 any and all adverse events as a result of said jabs are now chargeable to you, as the Federal Government itself has deemed that “mandated” vaccinations are indeed injuries that occurred while performing the job in question, irrespective of where the jab took place, and that said adverse events, up to and including death do in fact occur.
Got that employers and HR Departments? Said “adverse events” are expected.
Oh by the way your insurance firm has likely inserted a “pandemic exemption” into your liability coverage. That’s shown up in a whole lot of those policies over the last year or so, and it’s odds-on that’s the case for you as well.
Incidentally there is plenty of evidence that these jabs will be eventually found to be responsible for a whole host of serious problems, and those do not end within a couple of weeks of the jab itself. Indeed, the evidence is mounting rapidly (see the all-cause “excess death” rates for various age groups, particularly cardiac and circulatory related, among young people now showing up in places like Scotland and England for examples) that there is a causal link between both strokes and heart attacks.
I remind you that the FDA and pharmaceutical industry claimed, not all that long ago, that no such link existed for Vioxx. It was only after about 60,000 Americans had heart attacks and died, and several hundred thousand had non-fatal heart problems caused by it, that it was withdrawn from the market — five years later.
Moderna and Pfizer may be immune from lawsuit but you are not, and further, the precedent by the Federal Government itself now exists based on their own public statement that if an employee gets screwed by the jab you demanded they take you’re on the hook whether that injury is evident five minutes afterward or five years later.
If OAS or ADE shows up as is being indicated, but not yet proved by the data out of both Scotland and Britain then you’re really in trouble as every single vaccinated person who gets Covid-19 and dies or is permanently harmed in your organization, and that will be a very sizable percentage of the whole, is going to result in a huge lawsuit that you will lose.
Good luck *******s; you just got ****ed, your company is likely to be a smoking hole and it couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.
— Karl Denninger, October 20, 2021
If there are enough of them, they should all quit en-masse and see how Apple copes with losing a significant percentage of their workforce that they would probably be hard pressed to replace for months if not years..
There is no reason for this now, Covid is never going to go away, its like any other disease that you learn to live with and have good therapeutics to deal with it if you do get sick. The vaccinated should not worry about the unvaccinated and the unvaccinated if they get sick, will deal with whatever the consequences are, and in 99.5% or better, it will be they’ll wind up immune.. Chances are some of the people they want to “force” to be vaccinated, may already be immune.
Force, or make it a condition of work. Just like the retina scan, the fingerprint scan, the ID cards.
Oh and I guess that quote from MDN “Please keep the discussion civil and on-topic. Off-topic posts and ad hominem attacks will be deleted and those who post such comments will be moderated/blocked. Permanent loss of screen name could also result.” only applies to the top topic where they post it (it certainly did not apply to my Facebook post) so I guess it’s fair game once again, to target me with ad hominem attacks and so on.
Way to moderate MDN. I salute your patriotism.
Damn right salute MDN patriotism!
Snarky snide Leftists like yourself do NOT understand.
Ohhh, does that hurt poor baby and count as an attack?
NO, it is REALITY…
In the UK now 70 to 80% of those hospitalized with COVID or dying from COVID are double vaccinated.
Tim Cook is an asshole.
The CDC has said that the PCR test, which Apple will be using, is totally recalled (after December) because it cannot distinguish between COVID, the flu and the common cold. The Nobel Prize winner and inventor of the PCR test stated repeatedly that PCR testing is totally incapable of accurately detecting COVID. That would be Dr. Kary Mullis.
Tim Cook is an asshole.
I hope Tim Cook enjoys the same fate that this unfortunate Canadian teen suffered after being forced to take the vaccine so he could do the one thing he loved, play hockey. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/17-year-old-boy-dies-of-heart-attack-after-taking-covid-jab-that-would-allow-him-to-play-hockey/
I hope they use that back of your sinus swab for the test!
This nice woman explains what happened to her when she took a friend advice though she did not think she should. At a minimum I hope Tim Cook experiences what she has endured so he can appreciate the true value of the vaccine which is not a vaccine which does not stop the person from getting the thing the vaccine is supposed to stop and does prevent the person from transmitting the COVID they get after the vaccine to the smarter unvaccinated who did actual research and critical thinking and chose not to get it. I hope Tim Cook has this experience before the end of the day. https://rumble.com/vo1lzp-vaxx-injury-victim-if-just-one-person-hears-what-i-have-to-say.html
Hey Tim, I identify as being “vaccinated”, therefore, I am. I’m predicting special bathrooms just for the “vaccinated.”