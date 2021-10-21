Apple mandates daily COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated corporate employees

Apple will force unvaccinated corporate employees to undergo daily COVID-19 tests while vaccinated staff members will be required to take rapid tests once per week.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple Inc. will begin to force unvaccinated corporate employees to test for COVID-19 each time they want to enter an office, a move that tightens its virus protocols while still stopping short of a vaccine mandate.

The new requirement will also apply to employees who decline to report their vaccination status to Apple, the company told employees this week. Vaccinated staff will be required to take rapid tests once per week.

Apple retail store employees, meanwhile, will have slightly different rules. Unvaccinated staff will be asked to test twice per week instead of each day they come to work. Vaccinated workers will also need to take a rapid test each week.

Apple is asking employees to report their vaccination status by Oct. 24, a delay from an earlier mid-September deadline. Employees will also have to show proof of their status in the coming days… The new requirements go into effect on Nov. 1, Apple told staff.

Employees will be able to pick up at-home rapid tests from Apple offices and retail stores. The tests take 15 minutes, and employees will self-report their results through an internal app.