M1 Max MacBook Pro offers up to 181% faster graphics than previous model

In early benchmarks, Apple’s M1 Max is proving to be quite the jaw-dropping powerhouse, with up to 181% faster graphics than the previous 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Killian Bell for Cult of Mac:

The new M1 Max inside the 2021 MacBook Pro — Apple’s fastest, most impressive chipset to date — is significantly faster than anything built into an Apple notebook before, according to early Geekbench results. Its multi-core score of 11,542 is on-par with that of the 12-core Intel Xeon W-3235 chip that ships with the 2019 Mac Pro. The only machines that outperform it are the Mac Pro and iMac models with 16 to 24-core Xeon chips. It gets even more impressive when you look at the M1 Max’s graphics performance, which was already predicted to be even more impressive than that of Sony’s newest PlayStation 5 console (if you get the 32-core option). With a score of 68,870 in Geekbench 5’s Metal test, the M1 Max is 181% faster than the previous 16-inch MacBook Pro with a discreet AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, which scores 24,461 in the same benchmark test. Admittedly, that’s the entry-level GPU for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. But even if you swap it for the most powerful option on offer — the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M — the M1 Max is still up to 61% faster in graphics performance.

MacDailyNews Take: Using Geekbench 5 this week, we benchmarked a 16-inch MacBook Pro (2.4 GHz 8-Core Intel i9, 32GB 2667MHz DDR4 RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB, Turbo Boost Enabled) and, with fans whirring like a 747, got these results:

1114 single-core, 6872 multi-core (afterwards, the Mac’s aluminum case is very warm to the touch with a CPU temp of 196°F, fans running at top speed).

On the road, we have to disable Turbo Boost (using Turbo Boost Switcher Pro) in order to get any reasonable battery life from the machines (even then, the inefficient Intel i9 is a battery vampire). With Turbo Boost disabled, the machines benchmark just 619 single-core, 4565 multi-core.

Beleaguered Intel ought to be embarrassed.

