Former U.S. President Trump to launch new social media platform ‘TRUTH Social’

Former U.S. President Trump has announced plans to launch new social media platform called “TRUTH Social.” The website, which states on its homepage, “TRUTH Social is America’s ‘Big Tent’ social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology,” currently allows for those interested to join a waiting list for future announcements.
The press release, verbatim:
Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) have entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Trump Media & Technology Group becoming a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval. The transaction values Trump Media & Technology Group at an initial enterprise value of $875 Million, with a potential additional earnout of $825 Million in additional shares (at the valuation they are granted) for a cumulative valuation of up to $1.7 Billion depending on the performance of the stock price post-business combination. Trump Media & Technology Group’s growth plans initially will be funded by DWAC’s cash in trust of $293 Million (assuming no redemptions).
Trump Media & Technology Group’s mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the “Big Tech” companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.
Trump Media & Technology Group (“MTG’) will soon be launching a social network, named “TRUTH Social.” TRUTH Social is now available for Pre-Order in the Apple App store. TRUTH Social plans to begin its Beta Launch for invited guests in November 2021. A nationwide rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2022. Those who are interested in joining TRUTH Social may now visit www.truthsocial.com to sign up for the invite list.
President Donald J. Trump, the Chairman of MTG, stated, “I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s App Store currently hosts a preorder page for the TRUTH Social app which states, verbatim:
Follow the TRUTH!
What exactly is TRUTH Social’s “Big Tent” approach?
Big Tent is a new way to describe “inclusivity” in America. Think of a giant outdoor event tent at your best friend’s wedding. Who’s there? The combination of multiple families from all over the United States, and the world. Uncle Jim from Atlanta is a proud libertarian. Aunt Kellie from Texas is a staunch conservative. Your cousin John from California is a die-hard liberal. And guess what? They’re all together to have an amazing time and share their viewpoints of the world. Although we don’t always agree with each other, we welcome these varied opinions and welcome the conversation.
Let your voice be heard. Sign up, join the conversation, and share your unique opinion by posting a TRUTH, Re-TRUTH, photo, news story, or video link to communicate with your friends, customers, and the world. Stay informed about breaking news while staying directly connected with the people who influence you – don’t be shocked if they take your TRUTH viral!
Key Features
• Profile – Express your unique personality by setting up a profile, avatar, and background. Begin to track your personal connections through follower and following counts as well as history for your posts and likes.
• TRUTH Feed – Get the scoop on the latest thoughts and activities from the people, organizations, and news outlets that interest you. The TRUTH Feed contains posts from all those you follow brought to life with the help of thumbnail photos, links, and more.
• Search – TRUTH Social really starts to become interesting as you connect with others. Search for a voice that you find interesting and easily follow them right from the search list or view their profile first before deciding.
• Notifications – Stay engaged as you build a following. See who’s following you and who’s interacting with your TRUTH’s.
47 Comments
The truth for the brainwashed
Oh, you poor feebleminded thing! I pity pawns like you.
…is the far lesser enemy, and the necessary opposition to Trump (and his followers) has only cemented it.
Yeah, who wants or needs working supply chains, secure borders, low fuel prices, record low unemployment, stores with fully stocked shelves, low inflation, peace breaking out across the Middle East, a powerless Taliban, China on notice, North Korea contained, etc., etc., etc.
The “establishment” is basically a group of idiots sucking off the gubmint teat for their entire lives who have never had to produce anything of value. They generally FUBAR everything they touch and then tax you to cover their asses, which fools like you seem to enjoy endlessly kissing.
…you order a president through the mail!
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trumps-new-free-speech-app-prohibits-users-from-making-fun-of-it/ar-AAPN6vS?ocid=sf
…Until I saw MSN within your provided link.
Anywhere else in the World and thankfully for half of America at least, he and his ilk ARE the Establishment, politicians if they are doing their job properly are just the moderators or their power broking ways. But love the irony in this move should provide more amusement if little else constructive.
Define “establishment” please.
Poor Donald has done so much losing lately! I am worried that his fragile ego can take it anymore!
Here’s some actual truth for you, you pitiful moron:
MDN:
Where is your moderation (mentioned above)?
“Joe Biden is a vegetable” (see above) is a blatant ad hominem attack.
“Joe Biden is a vegetable” (see above) is NOT a blatant ad hominem attack. We can’t help it if you can’t see or handle the truth for what it is.
Love it, Sarah!
Truth be told…
Thank gawd for Biden…eh? Looks like he’s got everything under control.
While I’m really liking GETTR (gettr.com) and Parler (parler.com), I’m looking forward to trying out TRUTH Social.
Thank you, last duly-elected U.S. President Trump!
He is a narcissistic fascist manic ….who should be in jail 🙄
Why should Trump be in jail? The FBI, DOJ and EVERY democrat in the country has been after him since June 17, 2015. In six plus years, they haven’t been able to jail him. Why is that?
A) He is too smart to get caught.
B) They are too dumb to catch him.
C) He committed no crime.
D) One Star Vote
Considering the incompetency of finding a weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, I’d go for option C. Twiddle dee and twiddle dumb.
Fascist. A now meaningless word, grossly over used by the left, thrown around so casually…and primarily without defined factuality.
Let’s go Brandon!.
LOL. I give it about 5 months before imploding.
LOL. You and your kind, when it comes to Trump, have been saying “5 months before imploding” for the last 5 years!
When it comes to “smarts” you have set the bar really, really, REALLY, low!
A better name for the platform would be: Trumped Up
One of these days…
“We’ve learned and struggled for a few years here figuring out how to make a decent phone,” he said. “PC guys are not going to just figure this out. They’re not going to just walk in.” – Palm CEO Ed Colligan
Pepperidge Farms remembers!
name seems kind of ironic
How so?
“Truth” from a serial pathological liar
…from all the pathological liars in the news media, Hollywood and Democratic party indoctrinating you long before Trump ever came along!
So… so you agree with us that it’s ironic, right?
It’s PATHETIC, then yeah, I agree!
I can guarantee one thing: this platform won’t have any problems attracting people who love or hate Trump. What can go wrong?
I’m In With Trump.
Liberal ideas are destroying our one e great country.
So you got butt hurt because of his personality. Lol good. We didn’t elect him on his personality. Finally a guy comes in and tried to change things and run the county like a business and put America First.
It seem you libs are hoping America fails and do lent care. What is joe doing? Bueller? Anyone? Is he there? Where is The Vp?
All the fake stories of Russian whatever and then I joes boy the dope feign was really true. Cmon man. I want Hillary in jail. You libs are total losers. Go to live in China if you don’t like it here.
I’m sorry but Trump creates hate and makes the nation split. He uses social media like a certain German dictator used radio and TV to spread his ideology. And we know where that led. His speeches are intriguing for the ones that share his view and don’t question the authenticity of the statements. He’s been caught with so many lies. He has contradicted himself over and over again, more than any other politician that I have heard of. Has he finished the wall? No, and part of it has fallen apart. Has Mexico paid for the wall? No, but he said that Mexico would. These are just two of many examples.
I meant FORMER Liberal, teacher in California.
Wow, a social media platform with all capital letters. Think that they are compensating for something? Hasn’t he tried to create one before? Trump It? GETTR?
And that MDN comment, in bold letters. Does that mean for once that I’ll be able to post without getting a personal ad hominem attack? I sure hope that MDN actually knows what that means, because from my prior experience the majority of my post results in personal attacks. I’ll be very surprised…pleasantly so.
On topic: I’m sure it will be as successful as his other ventures into social media platforms.
Be afraid, Leftists, be very Afraid.
You earned personal attacks bad mouthing the USA incessantly for years.
How does it feel to be a hypocrite living in a totalitarian nation?…
Today the NIH officially admitted that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Frances Collins of NIH both repeatedly lied to Congress when they denied funding “gain of function bioweapon” research in collusion with the Chinese Communist Party and the Wuhan Bioweapon Research center. So, Fauci lied to cover his part in the creation of COVID, an unnatural virus that “gains function” to be more effective as a killer virus. And then Fauci used the scary COVID he created to shutdown the American economy and to turn Americans into pathetic, scared, obedient sheep all wearing masks and not going to church and looking to Washington to save their lives. Maybe with a “vaccine” created by the same evil sociopath who created the COVID super virus with the Chinese and then lied over and over and over denying he did what he did. Hopefully Trump will use his network to lead a massive attack on those who used our government to attack our own people with two bioweapons. First, COVID, then the vaccine which is worse. Of course, this will require Trump to admit he erred in following Fauci and in his present day full throated support for the vaccine Fauci created. The people who foisted this attack on the world need to be tried, convicted and executed. Every single one who took part.
That’s all
Here is the NIH admission of its and Dr. Fauci’s role in the criminal creation of the COVID bioweapon. https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1450996489862459394
And here’s a rag to wipe the foam from your mouth.