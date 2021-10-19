Meryl Streep to head cast of Apple TV+ ‘Extrapolations’ climate change anthology

Apple TV+ has lined up a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep and David Schwimmer, for a climate change anthology series called Extrapolations.
Rick Porter for The Hollywood Reporter:
Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Matthew Rhys will head the ensemble for Extrapolations, an eight-episode drama from writer Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, The Report) and The Morning Show production company Media Res. The cast also includes Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav, with additional actors to be announced.
Extrapolations, which is currently in production, will tell interconnected stories about how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith work and family.
“The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together — and we’re taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain,” said Burns. “These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out.”
MacDailyNews Take: Ouch, the eye roll Burns induced there was so big it hurt!
We very much look forward to Extrapolations‘ concerted, star-studded effort “to keep time from running out.”
May its noble endeavor of course succeed, if, for nothing else, the sake of clockmakers and timekeepers across the universe.
Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former. — Albert Einstein
5 Comments
Just threw up a little in my brain…
Tim Cook etc. do have an uncanny ability to provoke nausea.
Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists have turned their backs on religion, but the human soul knows there is a greater force and hence searches for God.
Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists like Tim Cook, Bill Gates, Laurene Powell Jobs, Jeff Bezos, etc. have substituted “Climate Change” for “God.”
“Climate Change” is the “God” of Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists.
This is why they hated Trump so much.
Not for the “mean tweets,” but for canceling the Paris Agreement, an international treaty, immediately upon assuming office. It was among the very first travesties into which their installed puppet Biden re-entered – illegally, of course (treaties like this actually require congressional approval in America).
With “Climate Change” as their “God,” it’s no leap to imagine that a few short years from now, when people start dropping like flies (perhaps from mutated super variants of COVID created by widespread global vaccination schemes), the Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists will of course claim “there is no evidence that these deaths were caused by the vaccines” (they won’t mention the deaths were caused by what the vaccines created). They may even prop up and trot out their bureaucrat idol Fauci to nod for the cameras, if he lasts long enough.
This is why throwing open the U.S. southern border to unvaccinated COVID-infected illegal aliens and shipping them around the country is A-OK, but actual citizens need to double mask while alone in their homes and present their vaccination “papers” to go anywhere. They want the Democrat votes and don’t really care about COVID spreading or the peasants’ freedom.
Wine glasses will be clinking, cigars will be lit, and the globalists will be congratulating each other on such a successful global depopulation campaign – all done in the name of their “God,” “Climate Change.”
Farfetched? Far stranger things have happened in human history (for those relatively few of us who know and understand history).
How the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith work and family? Have they decided on an exact time for these changes to occur? My gawd…
Id love to see Meryl Streep’s lifelong carbon footprint for herself and the army of support she has needed for her travel, wardrobe, hair and makeup, rehearsals, location and catering for her 73 films. Anyone who has worked on a film set knows that a big budget movie production can be the most wasteful and resource taxing occupation on planet earth. She properly has a lifetime carbon footprint of a small city. Heck one 18k HMI light requires a generator the size on a truck engine. Bottom line she is a moral hypocrite that has profited off the destruction of the environment making films with no essential value.
And now her next project is to lecture us on protecting the environment.