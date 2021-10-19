Meryl Streep to head cast of Apple TV+ ‘Extrapolations’ climate change anthology

Apple TV+ has lined up a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep and David Schwimmer, for a climate change anthology series called Extrapolations.

Rick Porter for The Hollywood Reporter:

Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Matthew Rhys will head the ensemble for Extrapolations, an eight-episode drama from writer Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, The Report) and The Morning Show production company Media Res. The cast also includes Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav, with additional actors to be announced. Extrapolations, which is currently in production, will tell interconnected stories about how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith work and family. “The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together — and we’re taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain,” said Burns. “These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out.”

MacDailyNews Take: Ouch, the eye roll Burns induced there was so big it hurt!

We very much look forward to Extrapolations‘ concerted, star-studded effort “to keep time from running out.”

May its noble endeavor of course succeed, if, for nothing else, the sake of clockmakers and timekeepers across the universe.

Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former. — Albert Einstein

