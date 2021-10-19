Apple’s new MacBook Pro models have HDMI 2.0, not HDMI 2.1

Apple’s newly announced 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models sport and SD card slot and an HDMI 2.0, not 2.1, port along with three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports with support for: Charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4 (up to 40Gb/s), and USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s).
The HDMI 2.0 port offers support for one display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz and DVI output using an HDMI to DVI Adapter.
The HDMI 2.0 port supports a single 4K display with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. HDMI 2.1 technology would have allowed the port to run a 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It’s curious that Apple did not include HDMI 2.1 in the MacBook Pro models because the Apple TV 4K that was released earlier this year does have an HDMI 2.1 port.
MacDailyNews Take: That HDMI port is there for presentations to conference room monitors. HDMI 2.0 is fine for that. That port is there for presenters who whine and moan about having to carry a Thunderbolt (USB-C) to HDMI dongle for such use cases. The same goes for the SD Card slot.
The MacBook Pro has a much different use case for HDMI in general than an Apple TV.
While we’d rather have four Thunderbolt 4 ports than those two “built-in dongles” (HDMI and SD Card; we’d carry dongles for those if needed) we can understand why Apple chose this route and divvied up the bandwidth the way they did (resulting in the need to go with HDMI 2.20 instead of 2.1).
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
7 Comments
The entire dongle ‘thing’ sucks. Apple needs to do better for all us loyal users. No excuse not to still have a USB port in both my Mac Airs.
USB-C is a USB port, knucklehead. Get over yourself, then go to Amazon and spend a few bucks on some USB-C cables and thumb drives.
It’s good that Apple put back in the Magsafe and the SD card slot. I could do without the HDMI because I find that this connector does physically not work so well. I understand why not old USB connectors.
They start at $2,000 and they couldn’t even be bothered to include HDMI 2.1… WTF Apple…
how are you supposed to charge your new iphone from this device?
Easy. You use the UBC C to Lightning cable that is included with every new iPhone, as well as the last years model. But you knew that and weren’t just trolling were you?
Dongle is not possible for HDMI 2.1 because it needs software features like VRR (variable refresh rate), ALLM (auto low latency), etc. Most of these HDMI 2.1 features are aimed at improving gaming on 4K and 8K TV. For now is not a big deal, because TV manufacturers are struggling with it and none have the full implementation even though high end LG OLED are close. TV makers will most likely still struggle with this standard for the next 2 years, so right now, HDMI 2.1 is not super useful.