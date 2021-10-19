Apple’s branded Polishing Cloth costs $19

Apple new $19 Polishing Cloth is made of a soft, nonabrasive material and cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.

Vlad Savov for Bloomberg News:

The accessory, listed as compatible with iPhones as far back as the iPhone 6 and Macs dating back to 2012, is made of nonabrasive material and is already in short supply, requiring 3 to 4 weeks to ship. On Amazon.com, premium microfiber cloths go for $1.50 each, putting Apple’s new Polishing Cloth in the running for its highest-margin physical product. The Cupertino, California-based company has a history of pushing price boundaries with its products and accessories. The iPhone was the first smartphone to approach and surpass the $1,000 mark and it’s only grown in popularity since then, dragging the rest of the mobile industry along. In 2019, Apple introduced an updated Mac Pro with a top configuration option costing more than $50,000. The accompanying Pro Display XDR monitor sells for $4,999 — without a stand. The Pro Stand that Apple sells is a further $999.

MacDailyNews Take: Listen, if you want to polish Apple devices, $19 is a small price to pay for the most-Apple polishing cloth available. 😉

