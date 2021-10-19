Apple’s branded Polishing Cloth costs $19

Apple new $19 Polishing Cloth is made of a soft, nonabrasive material and cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.
Vlad Savov for Bloomberg News:
The accessory, listed as compatible with iPhones as far back as the iPhone 6 and Macs dating back to 2012, is made of nonabrasive material and is already in short supply, requiring 3 to 4 weeks to ship. On Amazon.com, premium microfiber cloths go for $1.50 each, putting Apple’s new Polishing Cloth in the running for its highest-margin physical product.
The Cupertino, California-based company has a history of pushing price boundaries with its products and accessories. The iPhone was the first smartphone to approach and surpass the $1,000 mark and it’s only grown in popularity since then, dragging the rest of the mobile industry along. In 2019, Apple introduced an updated Mac Pro with a top configuration option costing more than $50,000. The accompanying Pro Display XDR monitor sells for $4,999 — without a stand. The Pro Stand that Apple sells is a further $999.
MacDailyNews Take: Listen, if you want to polish Apple devices, $19 is a small price to pay for the most-Apple polishing cloth available. 😉
Listening to News radio today at the top of every hour features five minutes of ABC News. They mocked the Apple cloth precisely for the reason in the article: “On Amazon.com, premium microfiber cloths go for $1.50 each” They also went on to say NO Apple logo on this ridiculously high priced Apple product.
There is only one reason, APPLE GREED. Apple has more than enough money, so I’ll buy the same high quality cloth and save a ton of money. You can buy 13 cloths at $1.50 for $19.50. 13X more expensive for the same product is just WRONG…
Sometimes I think Apple’s head just ain’t screwed on right!
Sheesh. That makes Apple the Bathtowel $439.
😜