Target is doubling the number of Apple shop-in-shop locations

Just in time for the Christmas shopping season, Target is more than doubling the number of Apple at Target shop-in-shop locations in the U.S. — expanding from 17 to 36 stores — to offer customers more Apple products and accessories than ever before.

Target will carry amazing gifts like the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods, HomePod mini, and Apple TV. With Apple-trained Target Tech Consultants and twice the space dedicated to Apple products, Apple at Target shop-in-shop locations offer one-stop-shop for everything Apple. Target says is a statement that customer response has been incredible since the first Apple locations opened in February.

The full list of Apple at Target shop-in-shop experience locations:

Open now:

• 1811 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, California

• 800 Christiana Mall, Newark, Delaware

• 2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida

• 3970 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville, Florida

• 10101 W Flagler St., Miami, Florida

• 2155 Town Center Blvd., Orlando, Florida

• 101 Commerce Way, Woburn, Massachusetts

• 1447 E 7th St., Monticello, Minnesota

• 600 Amherst St., Nashua, New Hampshire

• 675 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, New York

• 13924 N Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

• 125 Witchwood Dr., North Wales, Pennsylvania

• 150 E Stacy Rd., Allen, Texas

• 10900 Lakeline Mall Dr., Austin, Texas

• 1400 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas

• 7845 N Macarthur Blvd., Irving, Texas

• 18255 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, Texas

Coming soon:

• 10490 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida

• 325 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, Florida

• 7795 SW 40th St., Miami, Florida

• 650 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, Florida

• 1201 County Rd. 581, Wesley Chapel, Florida

• 8151 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N., St. Petersburg, Florida

• 4795 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida

• 2199 Hwy. 36 E., North St. Paul, Minnesota

• 18275 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville, Minnesota

• 810 County Road 42 W., Burnsville, Minnesota

• 708 E Expressway 83, McAllen, Texas

• 850 Steger Towne Rd., Rockwall, Texas

• 21515 Tomball Pkwy., Houston, Texas

• 1600 W Arbrook Blvd., Arlington, Texas

• 8532 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas

• 5959 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound, Texas

• 3201 Preston Rd., Frisco, Texas

• 8000 Denton Hwy., Watauga, Texas

• 1801 S Loop 288, Denton, Texas