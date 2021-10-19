Apple dodges global supply chain woes with new MacBook Pro and AirPods launches

Apple shares today closed up $2.21 (+1.51%) to $148.76 one day after unveiling all-new powerful and efficient MacBook Pro models and new third generation AirPods, seemingly dodging global supply chain woes.

“Despite supply-chain woes impacting several companies, Apple’s announcements suggest that it is significantly better at navigating these disruptions than other, small product [manufacturers],” writes Citigroup analyst Jim Suva in a note to clients, who maintains a Buy rating and $170 target on Apple shares.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte made a similar point. “Given the increasingly challenging environment with supply-chain disruption and logistics inflation, we paid particular attention to the launch dates and price points of new products,” he writes. “We were pleased that the new MacBook Pro and AirPods are set to be available next week and the HomePod Mini is expected in November.” Forte repeated his Buy rating on Apple, while lifting his price target to $175 from $167. Forte also made the point that Apple is “taking price” on both the new MacBooks and the new AirPods, in what might be a move to offset higher component costs. He notes that the 16-inch version of the new MacBook Pro starts at $2,499, up $100 from the base model of the previous generation of Pro laptops.

MacDailyNews Take: For the fastest, most capable, most intuitive, and most secure notebook computers ever made, the price Apple is asking is a tremendous value. (Even with a stupid, inelegant, and wholly unnecessary notch. And even at a $100 greater starting price due to supply chain issues caused by the various and sundry responses, rational and irrational, to COVID-19.)

