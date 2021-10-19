First benchmarks: Apple’s M1‌ Max absolutely destroys Intel

The first Geekbench benchmarks for Apple’s high-end ‌M1‌ Max chip featuring a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU have appeared and, as expected, it’s not good news for beleaguered Intel.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The chip features a single-core score of 1749 and a multi-core score of 11542, which offers double the multi-core performance of the ‌M1‌ chip that’s in the 13-inch MacBook Pro machine. Based on these numbers, the ‌M1‌ Max outperforms all Mac chips with the exception of the Mac Pro and iMac models equipped with Intel’s high-end 16 to 24-core Xeon chips. The 11542 multi-core score is on par with the late 2019 ‌Mac Pro‌ that is equipped with a 12-core Intel Xeon W-3235. We should be seeing additional ‌M1‌ Max and ‌M1‌ Pro Geekbench results in the coming days as the new MacBook Pro models are expected to arrive to customers next Tuesday and media review units will be going out even sooner than that.

MacDailyNews Take: Using Geekbench 5, we just benchmarked a 16-inch MacBook Pro (2.4 GHz 8-Core Intel i9, 32GB 2667MHz DDR4 RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB, Turbo Boost Enabled) and, with fans whirring like a 747, got these results:

1114 single-core, 6872 multi-core (afterwards, the Mac’s aluminum case is very warm to the touch with a CPU temp of 196°F, fans running at top speed).

On the road, we have to disable Turbo Boost (using Turbo Boost Switcher Pro) in order to get any reasonable battery life from the machines (even then, the inefficient Intel i9 is a battery vampire). With Turbo Boost disabled, the machines benchmark just 619 single-core, 4565 multi-core.

Beleaguered Intel ought to be embarrassed.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!