Apple’s 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro tops out at $6,099

Pro users can “Max” out their 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro for a top cost of $6,099 bu increasing the amount of unified memory and SSD storage capacity.
And that’s about the limit as to what you can customize as the 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M1 Max chip with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, and the collection of ports (Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3) are all, thankfully, standard in every model.
Doubling the unified memory from 32GB to 64GB adds an extra $400.
SSD storage capacity increases as prices as follows:
• 1TB standard
• 2TB: $400
• 4TB: $1,000
• 8TB: $2,200
So, a 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro in either Space Gray or Silver, fully loaded includes:
- Apple M1 Max chip with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine
- 64GB unified memory
- 8TB SSD storage
- 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
- Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
- 140W USB-C Power Adapter
- Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID – US English
The 16‑inch MacBook Pro also comes with Apple’s 140W USB-C Power Adapter in the box.
Apple’s 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro, fully loaded with Apple’s M1 Max with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 64GB unified memory, and 8TB SSD storage costs $5,899 (includes Apple’s 96W USB-C Power Adapter in the box).
2 Comments
I think Apple outdid themselves on this. With the big uptick in sales for the work from home crowd, returning the HDMI, SD card and MagSafe for the 13″ MBP and MBA will hopefully happen soon.
Magsafe probably, but wouldn’t be so sure about the HDMI and SD card, Apple would be delighted to keep them as “pro” features requiring an upgrade, the 13″ Pro will get them next year.