Apple’s 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro tops out at $6,099

Pro users can “Max” out their 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro for a top cost of $6,099 bu increasing the amount of unified memory and SSD storage capacity.

And that’s about the limit as to what you can customize as the 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M1 Max chip with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, and the collection of ports (Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3) are all, thankfully, standard in every model.

Doubling the unified memory from 32GB to 64GB adds an extra $400.

SSD storage capacity increases as prices as follows:

• 1TB standard

• 2TB: $400

• 4TB: $1,000

• 8TB: $2,200

So, a 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro in either Space Gray or Silver, fully loaded includes:

Apple M1 Max chip with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine

64GB unified memory

8TB SSD storage

16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

140W USB-C Power Adapter

Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID – US English

The 16‑inch MacBook Pro also comes with Apple’s 140W USB-C Power Adapter in the box.

Apple’s 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro, fully loaded with Apple’s M1 Max with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 64GB unified memory, and 8TB SSD storage costs $5,899 (includes Apple’s 96W USB-C Power Adapter in the box).