Apple TV+ ‘Acapulco’ review: Comedy set at an ’80s Mexican resort is impossibly charming

The new Apple TV+ comedy series “Acapulco” tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations.

Steve Greene for IndieWire:

Technically, “Acapulco” starts at the end. On a sunny, cloudless afternoon in Southern California, Maximo Gallardo (Eugenio Derbez) takes in his view of the Pacific from a sprawling estate. On a day off from his life as a financial mogul, Maximo welcomes his nephew Hugo (Raphael Alejandro) for a relaxing kickback. In celebrating his young relative’s birthday, Maximo regales him with the tale of his own teenage days, working at the luxury Las Colinas resort in Acapulco, Mexico…

In Max’s story to Hugo, “Acapulco” draws on some well-established film and TV conventions for cross-generational storytelling and glossy nostalgia trips (even ones that don’t involve a young Fred Savage, somehow). Through the haze of memory, some details get altered, some dialogue gets lip-sync’d, and a handful of moments play on Hugo’s expectations. Though Las Colinas is painted with a fairytale sheen (metaphorically and literally, in pastels so bright you can almost smell the hairspray), “Acapulco” uses those anecdote-puncturing techniques sparingly. There’s enough earned interest here that the elder Maximo doesn’t need too many gimmicks to keep either Hugo or the TV audience hooked…

Through it all, though, “Acapulco” is a skillful comedy, too. There’s a strain of tenderhearted goofiness to go along with some very funny setups. (By itself, Maximo’s response to being told the importance of being invisible is enough to convince anyone to keep watching the rest of the season.) There’s a sweetness here that doesn’t just come from relentless optimism, but from trying to live up to your own best memories.