ShotOniPhone: Apple focuses on iPhone 13’s new Ultra Wide lens

On Instagram, Apple has commissioned six photographers to shoot with the Ultra Wide lens found in the new iPhone 13 lineup.

Versus the iPhone 12, the new Ultra-Wide lens sensor can gather 47% more light in a scene, while the Ultra-Wide lens sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro can bring a 92% improvement for low-light environments. Plus, on the iPhone 13 Pro models, the Macro photography feature lets photographers move to within 2 centimeters away from a subject to capture a shot. Macro also extends to video including Slo-mo and Time-lapse. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also boast a new 77 mm Telephoto camera, allowing users to get closer to their subjects while recording video and achieve even more classically framed portraits, offering 3x optical zoom for a total 6x optical zoom range on the camera system.

In the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple’s custom-designed Ultra Wide camera with a new sensor captures images with more detail in the dark areas of photos and videos with less noise.