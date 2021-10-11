Apple releases iOS 15.0.2

Apple on Monday released iOS 15.0.2 which includes the following bug fixes for your iPhone:

• Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

• iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

• AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

• CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

• Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222