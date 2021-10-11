For Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup, shipping times are at multiyear highs

Customers for Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup are facing long shipping estimates of more than four weeks for iPhone 13 Pro and flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Jack Denton for Barron’s:

Wait times for the iPhone 13 family of devices remain extended across the board, analysts at Credit Suisse said Friday. Customers who want the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have to wait more than four weeks, which is the longest in at least four years, the team at the Swiss bank said.

For the iPhone 13, the wait time is also long at two to four weeks, the analysts noted, with wait times remaining similar or even growing modestly longer between Sept. 4 and Sept. 8.

Wait times have in the past been viewed as an indicator of demand for devices, which would suggest the iPhone 13 is headed for blowout sales. That would be good for Apple investors… But this year, in a world gripped by supply-chain issues, wait times for some models being at multiyear records might not be the clear green flag it would have been in the past.