Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch Series 6

Literally, one of the biggest improvements of Apple Watch Series 7 over Apple Watch Series 6 is a significantly larger display that offers about 20% more area over 2020’s model.

Lisa Eadicicco for CNET:

The borders that frame the watch’s display are 40% smaller on the Series 7 compared to the Series 6, helping it gain that larger screen without making the device much bigger overall.

The Apple Watch Series 7’s enlarged screen also means it comes in new size options: 41-millimeter and 45mm. That replaces the 40mm and 44mm size options for the Series 6. Apple is also making some tweaks to the Apple Watch’s user interface to take advantage of that roomier display.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be the first to get a new QWERTY keyboard that allows you to type on the watch more similarly to the way you would on your phone. The Contour and Modular Duo watch faces will also be designed to better fit the Series 7’s bigger display.

The other big way in which Apple has changed the Series 7’s design comes down to durability. Apple’s latest wearable is its first smartwatch to come with IP6X dust resistance and it says the crystal that covers the front screen is 50% thicker than that of the Series 6. You’ll also continue to get water resistance up to 50 meters just like the Series 6.