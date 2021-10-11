Apple asks judge to put App Store orders on hold as it appeals Epic Games ruling

Apple on Friday asked a U.S. federal judge to pause orders that could require the company to change some of its App Store practices while Apple’s legal team appeals the ruling in an antitrust case brought by Epic Games.

Stephen Nellis and Paresh Dave for Reuters:

U.S. district Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in September largely ruled in Apple’s favor after a weeks-long trial. But she did require one key concession: Apple starting Dec. 9 could no longer prohibit app developers from including buttons or links in their apps that direct users to means of paying beside Apple’s in-app payment system, which charges a commission to developers.

MacDailyNews Take: You know, because a judge forced Best Buy and Target to place signs next to each product in their stores that advertise lower prices for the same items at Walmart.

Oh wait, that didn’t happen. Because any judge who issued such a ludicrous order would be reversed on appeal amidst much laughter.

If Apple’s appeal of Roger’s injunction somehow fails, developers like Epic Games who want to advertise lower prices using Apple’s App Store should simply be charged an in-store advertising fee by Apple. We suggest it be 15% of sales resulting from said ads for developers making under $1 million per year and 30% for those making $1 million or more annually. 🙂

Apple said in Friday’s filing that complying with the order could cause it and consumers harm. It said it expects to win an appeal challenging the order and that it wants the legal process, which could last about a year, to play out first… Apple is seeking a hearing with Gonzalez Rogers in early November on its stay request.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple has previously said it would keep Epic Games from utilizing the App Store until all appeals are exhausted.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]