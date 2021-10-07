Tesla stock could be walloped by the Apple car – analyst

Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin warns that Tesla bulls should fear the arrival of the Apple’s electric vehicle, among other things.

Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:

“The biggest catalyst over the next couple of years will be the launch of the Apple car in 2024. But it will be like Porsche launch, you’ll see Apple announce something in the $10,000 to $20,000 range and then look to crush numbers the way Porsche does. The technology in the car I expect to be amazing. [Typical of Apple],” said Irwin, a Tesla bear, on Yahoo Finance Live.

Irwin has a $150 price target on Tesla’s stock, suggesting an 81% plunge from current levels.

Speculation on the Apple car has quieted down of late after reports of its existence surfaced in December 2020.

The tech giant reportedly could start production on its own electric vehicle as early as 2024, according to reports at the time. The car may be powered by a “breakthrough” monocell battery design that offers up greater range than traditional electric vehicle batteries.

But Irwin adds Tesla faces other near-term risks in the form of increased competition from traditional automakers going all in on electric.