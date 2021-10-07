Apple to hold special event on Tuesday, October 26th?

It’s widely rumored that Apple plans to host an event this month to unveil new MacBook Pro models, a redesigned Mac mini, and third-generation AirPods, perhaps as soon as Tuesday, October 19th.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

While the date of Apple’s rumored October event has not yet been confirmed, its timing has started to be narrowed down, giving us a hint at when we could see the event take place. Apple typically holds its events on Tuesdays, with invites being sent out to the media one week earlier… with no invites sent out yet, an event on October 12 can now be ruled out. This means that there are now only two feasible options for an event this month: • Tuesday, October 19

• Tuesday, October 26 Google has, however, announced that it is holding its next Pixel event on October 19, and while Apple could choose to go head-to-head with Google’s event, Apple seems to prefer dates closer to the end of the month anyway, so October 26 is probably the more likely date at this point.

MacDailyNews Take: We’re betting October 26th, too, but we’ll be ready if it happens a week earlier! Beyond the rumored 14- and 16-inch M1X-powered MacBook Pros, we’re really quite excited to see the rumored new high-end, redesigned M1X Mac mini to replace the current Space Gray Intel snail-powered Mac mini. This new M1X Mac mini is also rumored to deliver more ports than the M1 minis with four Thunderbolt, two USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI, along with the same magnetic power port seen on the 24-inch iMac.

