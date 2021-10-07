Apple names Michael Shapiro as Treasurer

Apple has named Michael Shapiro as its new Treasurer, enlisting a veteran member of its treasury team and the company’s Braeburn capital management arm following the recent retirement of Gary Wipfler, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The move is a part of a wave of promotions at Apple, which also elevated key software, marketing and chip executives, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the changes haven’t been announced.

Shapiro will become the steward of Apple’s nearly $200 billion money pile. He’s listed on corporate records as a member of the company’s Reno, Nevada-based cash management group and is a longtime executive at the iPhone maker. Wipfler retired from Apple in recent weeks after 35 years at the company, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

Apple has promoted multiple executives to the vice president level, one of the highest-ranking positions in the company… Apple typically promotes executives to the vice president level in September or October.