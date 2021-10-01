Apple releases iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1

Apple today released iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 which include bug fixes for your iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad, respectively.
iOS 15.0.1 includes bug fixes that address:
• Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch may not work on iPhone 13 models
• Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full
• Audio meditations could unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
3 Comments
Can I dictate emails again. Great feature I use at work.
I hope it fixes apps that are periodically freezing, including Mail.
With everything multiple menu clicks, reverse & upside down, I’m thinking that Apple are hiring too many MS workers