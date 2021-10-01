Leak: Apple Watch Series 7 preorders said to begin October 8th

Two separate leaks are saying that Apple Watch Series 7 preorders will begin next week, with one explicitly stating October 8th, and that units will ship the following week.

Apple Watch Series 7 features a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest and most advanced display ever. The narrower borders allow the display to maximize screen area, while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself.

The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, offering greater readability and ease of use, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. With the improvements to the display, users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging.

Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

Jon Prosser, a leaker with a long track record on Apple products, wrote on Front Page Tech that “multiple sources familiar with the release” have said that preorders would begin “as soon as next week, with shipping happening mid-October.” And as reported first by AppleTrack, an email blast to customers from luxury brand Hermès (which makes Apple Watch-related products) got more specific: it named the first day to order the Watch. “The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for preorder beginning October 8, 2021,” the brief email said.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, we’re really only a week away from Apple Watch Series 7 preorders!

To further whet your appetite:

