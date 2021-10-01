All iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models face one-month shipment delays in U.S., Canada, and U.K.

All configurations of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max colors and storage capacities are currently showing a one-month shipment delay in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
At the time of writing, in the United States, every possible configuration of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, regardless of color or storage, shows a 3 to 4 week wait time for shipments, with in-store stock varying across the country. In the United Kingdom and Canada, the situation seems direr, with all configurations showing up with up to a one-month delay, also with in-store stock varying. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini seem less affected, with expected shipment delays and availability across all stores.
Apple’s CEO Tim Cook warned during the company’s last earnings calls that industry-wide shortages could be impacting iPhone production in the coming months, added on top of increased demand for the latest iPhones… Early analyst numbers suggested that pre-order demand for the new high-end iPhones was initially off to a strong start. Despite the phones having started shipping to customers one week ago, the supply continues to be dry.
MacDailyNews Take: If you want an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max before Christmas, get your order in ASAP if you haven’t already!
The all new iPhone 13 Pro lineup is selling incredibly well – check Apple locations for immediate pickup, worked for me.
It used to be called sold-out……now it is suddenly called delayed ? lol
The thing is just selling well… so is the iPad Mini…. and so will the Watch!