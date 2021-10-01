Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet with EU competition chief Vestager in New York City

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in New York City on Friday for a meeting with Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, MacRumors reports, citing “a person familiar with the matter.”

In July, Vestager warned Apple against using privacy and security concerns to fend off App Store competition, reasons CEO Tim Cook has cited against the sideloading of apps from outside the App Store.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Vestager was a keynote speaker at Fordham University’s annual Conference on International Antitrust Law and Policy earlier [Friday]. It’s unclear when Cook and Vestager are scheduled to meet or what topics will be on the agenda. In April, the European Commission informed Apple of its preliminary view that it abused its dominant position for the distribution of music streaming apps through the App Store by charging high commission fees on Apple Music rivals like Spotify, which had filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission in 2019. Following his trip to New York, Cook is reportedly scheduled to speak at the Silicon Slopes Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 13, and he will headline a fundraising dinner on the same day.

MacDailyNews Note: While in New York, Tim Cook also visited Apple Store SoHo on Friday morning:

Good morning Apple SoHo! 👋 Great to feel the excitement and energy, from team members and customers alike! pic.twitter.com/frOZVgvbMa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 1, 2021

TGIF! It’s 5 o’clock, interns. TTK! Prost, everyone! 🍻🍻🍻