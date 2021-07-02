EU’s Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

The European Union’s competition chief Margrethe Vestager on Friday warned Apple against using privacy and security concerns to fend off App Store competition, reasons CEO Tim Cook recently cited regarding the sideloading of apps from outside the Store.
Vestager last year proposed rules called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that would force Apple to open up its lucrative App Store so that users can download apps from the internet or third-party app stores in a practice known as side-loading.
Cook, speaking at an event last month, said the proposal would destroy the security and privacy of iPhones.
Vestager said she shares Cook’s security concerns. “I think privacy and security is of paramount importance to everyone,” Vestager told Reuters in an interview.
“The important thing here is, of course, that it’s not a shield against competition, because I think customers will not give up neither security nor privacy if they use another app store or if they sideload,” she said.
3 Comments
I don’t think she gets what the words “of paramount importance” mean. Security and privacy is of paramount importance, unless, of course, it isn’t.
“You better not do that. We think our collective and egalitarian pursuits are better for the World.
Closing oneself off to the Centralized plan is nothing but privilege.”
Pure evidance that she has no clue what she is talking about! …
Facts are facts Vestager… reality is reality… u cant wish them away just because ‘u dont think so‘ !