Apple to pilot ‘Retail Flex’ hybrid in-store and work-from-home program for retail workers this year

Apple plans to test a “Retail Flex” hybrid in-store and work-from-home arrangement with a small number of store employees later this year.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The arrangement will allow employees to work some weeks at their retail store location and other weeks remotely. From home, workers will handle online sales, customer service and technical support, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing company policies.

Creating such a program is an acknowledgment that the trend of greater online shopping accelerated by Covid-19 may continue despite economic re-openings and vaccine availability in many parts of the world. Workers will move between their store and remote roles depending on demand in stores versus online shopping during a particular period, the people said…

The iPhone maker is asking employees in the pilot program to participate for at least six months… Apple expects to reimburse participating employees for some internet expenses and $100 toward office equipment. They will also retain the same salary regardless of whether they work at home or at the stores. During the height of the pandemic, Apple asked thousands of employees to work remotely, sending them Mac desktops to do their jobs.