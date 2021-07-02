Roku Voice Remote Pro blessed with dedicated Apple TV+ button

The Roku Voice Remote Pro works with all of the company’s players and Roku TV models dating back to 2017. It’s available to order from roku.com today and, in America, the Roku Voice Remote Pro sports dedicated buttons for Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, and Hulu. (Previous versions of its remotes have included buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Sling TV.)

Rick Munarriz for The Motley Fool:

Shares of Roku moved higher on Wednesday after screenshots showed the remote for the high-end Roku Ultra streaming device replacing a Sling TV button with one for the Apple TV+ service.

The market’s initial reaction — up 4.3% on Wednesday — may seem like an overreaction. We’re talking about a roughly $250 million bump in market cap just because one of the four branded buttons on the bottom of a remote changed.

We don’t know what Apple TV+ is paying for the one-push access, but you can be sure that it’s not much if anything more than what Sling was sending Roku’s way.