Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ re-enters list of top 10 streaming TV shows ahead of July 23rd Season 2 premiere

Ted Lasso will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In anticipation, season 1 of Ted Lasso has re-entered Reelgood’s list of top 10 streaming TV shows based on millions of users in America who tuned in to watch from June 23 – 29, 2021.

Since its debut in August 2020, Ted Lasso has been honored with global recognitions including a recently announced Peabody Award, Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category. The series also triumphed at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, sweeping every category for which it was nominated and securing wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham. In addition, the series has picked up two Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series, nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, as well as honors from many other guild and critics groups. “Ted Lasso” was also the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year and has regularly appeared on television critics’ “Best of 2020” lists.

Manifest, the hit series recently canceled by NBC and which Netflix did not sign on to renew for a fourth season, is going strong in its 3rd straight week on the top ten. Notably, the title has yet to place lower than 4th place. From Apple TV+, Physical starring Rose Byrne made it for the first time to the weekly list of the top 10 most-watched TV shows. Fan-favorite Ted Lasso also made an appearance a few weeks ahead of its season 2 premiere on July 23. Reelgood Top 10 TV Shows

(June 23 – 29, 2021) 1. Loki

2. Rick and Morty

3. Manifest

4. KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF

5. The Mysterious Benedict Society

6. Ted Lasso

7. Physical

8. Lupin

9. Sweet Tooth

10. Hacks

MacDailyNews Take: Ted Lasso is to Apple TV+ as I Love Lucy was to CBS.

American television sitcom I Love Lucy originally aired on CBS from October 15, 1951, to May 6, 1957. In 1950, 5 million TV sets were sold in America; just under 20 percent of American homes had a TV set. Ten years later, nearly 90 percent of American homes had a TV.