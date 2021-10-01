Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature signals desire to enter global advertising market – analyst

Apple’s recent App Tracking Transparency feature is a sign it may look to tap into the global internet advertising market dominated by Google and Facebook, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets says.

Tapanjana Rudra for Reuters:

Since an April software update, most iPhones have allowed users to decide which apps can track user activity – crucial information that helps companies like Facebook deliver tailored ads to users and measure their impact. “We view (the privacy changes) as a sign that Apple may want to compete in global advertising,” RBC analyst Brad Erickson said in a client note late Thursday, while starting coverage of Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet with “outperform” ratings… “(Apple) can use data privacy as cover while it invests in a search algorithm behind the scenes,” Erickson said, referring to potential advertising revenue from a Google-like search engine. Evercore ISI analysts also pointed to Apple’s possible advertising ambitions in August, saying “hampering third-party advertising” would give it a successful start in advertising.

MacDailyNews Take: Anything that improves competition in the internet advertising market is welcome since the market is broken due to the dominance of too few players (i.e. Google with 92.03% of worldwide search engine market share and Facebook).

