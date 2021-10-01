Apple’s ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ rumored to offer storage up to 2TB

After this year’s iPhone 13 Pro models offered storage capacities up to 1TB, Apple’s “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” are rumored to offer storage capacities up to 2TB.

Sami Fathi fro MacRumors:

Apple has marketed the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max as the ultimate tool for videographers and cinematographers, and the 1TB choice is inherently tailored towards the most professional of users.

With the ‌iPhone 14‌ next year, Apple is settings its eyes on making its Pro iPhones even more “Pro” by offering a 2TB option, according to a sketchy rumor from Chinese site MyDrivers. The rumor, which should be viewed with a considerable amount of skepticism, claims that Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year’s ‌iPhone‌ and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2TB.

A report earlier this week from DigiTimes was the first to suggest Apple would be adopting new storage technologies for next year’s ‌iPhone‌, but that report lacked mention of a 2TB option in specific.