Apple’s ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ rumored to offer storage up to 2TB

After this year’s iPhone 13 Pro models offered storage capacities up to 1TB, Apple’s “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” are rumored to offer storage capacities up to 2TB.
Apple has marketed the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max as the ultimate tool for videographers and cinematographers, and the 1TB choice is inherently tailored towards the most professional of users.
With the iPhone 14 next year, Apple is settings its eyes on making its Pro iPhones even more “Pro” by offering a 2TB option, according to a sketchy rumor from Chinese site MyDrivers. The rumor, which should be viewed with a considerable amount of skepticism, claims that Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year’s iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2TB.
A report earlier this week from DigiTimes was the first to suggest Apple would be adopting new storage technologies for next year’s iPhone, but that report lacked mention of a 2TB option in specific.
MacDailyNews Take: If they can do Apple can offer storage up to 2TB in the “iPhone 14 Pro” models and keep the top of the line price within some semblance of reason, they will.
8 Comments
Upgrade the snails pace lightning port. AirDrop/iCloud are useless for large files in my experience.
Or just do away with it entirely… Why bother even using a cable? Wifi-6E already promises approx Gigabit speeds, especially if you are able to make use of the 6Ghz band. Anyone ‘Pro’ wanting that much storage on an iPhone should certainly be wanting to upgrade their router too to make the most of it.
What you have in your home is irrelevant. Phones are used on the go, so not being able to use SOMEONE ELSE’s USB port to connect to THEIR computer is a big liability. Video can fill up half a Terabyte in an hour. Nothing but USB-3 is going to get that out of your phone to a client or relative in a reasonable amount of time.
Also, what happens when you need to charge your phone? WiFi-6E isn’t going to help you there, and hoping to find whatever standard Apple invented last week is no option compared to the Lightning and USB-C chargers that are everywhere.
Being a “pro” means being flexible, and able to work with what you find on site, not being a primadonna device with endless needs before it does anything. Phones should have Lighting and USB-C so that they can adapt to YOUR needs. (And use two devices at once.)
iPhone 14 isn’t in-line with my upgrade cycle. Could we please get specific information on what’s likely with iPhone 15, or 16?
My upgrade cycle is “When it does something new that I need.”
I’m currently using a 6s pro.
The decision about a phone’s maximum storage could be made weeks before a product’s unveiling. What would matter was pricing and availability of ram AT THAT TIME. No one would be making decisions about that a full year in advance. Even if this rumor lucks out and is right, it is still just hot air.
If they go to 2 TB storage on the iPhone 14 Pro, they’ll need to give up on the Lightning connector, either that or SIGNIFICANTLY increase the top data rate for that port. A better option, if they do go to 2 TB, is is go to a USB Type-C connector and support ThunderBolt 4 and USB Type-C’s high power capabilities. This will enable both fast downloads/backups and very fast charging.
