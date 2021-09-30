International Podcast Day: Here are the Top 10 Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

In celebration of International Podcast Day, Apple today revealed the most popular free and paid Apple Podcasts Subscriptions worldwide from June 15th through September 15th.

The company has ranked a number of podcasts by how many total subscribed listeners they had between June 15 and September 15, 2021. The Top Subscriptions list includes both individual shows and podcast channels with multiple shows. Its Top Free Channels ranking doesn’t include fully paid or “freemium” channels with a mix of paid and free content.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement, “Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels launched just a few months ago and already listeners around the world are enjoying spectacular new shows and exclusive benefits from a variety of incredible creators such as Wondery, Luminary, and now Marvel Entertainment.”

Top Subscriptions

Wondery+ from Wondery Luminary from Luminary Sword and Scale +PLUS Light from Incongruity TenderfootPlus+ from Tenderfoot TV PushNik from Pushkin Industries QCODE+ from QCODE Imperative Premium Series from Imperative Entertainment Podimo Deutschland from Podimo U Up? from Betches Media The Handoff from CNN

Top Free Channels

The New York Times audiochuck iHeartPodcast Network Barstool Sports Dateline NBC ABC News TED Audio Collective ESPN Crooked Media Ramble

Apple first launched its Podcasts Subscriptions in June, allowing users to subscribe to premium podcast content. The service allows for benefits such as ad-free listening, early and exclusive content, and other perks.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy International Podcast Day!