iOS 15 adoption is running well below iOS 14 adoption rate

iOS 15 adoption has reached an estimated 19.3% ten days after Apple’s latest mobile operating system was released on September 20th, according to mobile analytics company Mixpanel. iOS 14 adoption after the first ten says stood at 34.59%.
iOS 15 adoption appears to remain slower than iOS 14 adoption so far, and there are likely several reasons for that, including Apple providing iOS 14 users with the option to continue receiving important security updates, several iOS 15 features being delayed, and iOS 15 suffering from a handful of early bugs that still need to be fixed.
MacDailyNews Take: Paging Mr. Elephant, Mr. Elephant in the room…
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 15.1, which includes a fix for the Unlock with Apple Watch bug at a minimum, but there is no timeframe for the software update’s release. It’s quite possible that Apple will opt to release a smaller update such as iOS 15.0.1 to more quickly address some of the bugs and security vulnerabilities that have surfaced.
MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps iOS 15’s low adoption rate vs. prior iOS releases is the result of the trust issues that Apple introduced when they spinelessly attempted to sell out users and deliver backdoor surveillance via the hackneyed Think of the Children™ trojan horse?
Think of The Children™. Whenever you hear that line of horseshit, look for ulterior motives. — MacDailyNews, September 30, 2014
That the scheme is still “delayed, not cancelled, is an abject failure of the weak, and perhaps compromised, Apple “leadership.”
Count us among those who have not installed iOS 15 on any of our personal devices to date:
We’ll be waiting to install this on devices other than test devices until third-parties can verify that the code does not include the ill-considered, supposedly-delayed backdoor to scan users’ photo libraries, ostensibly for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), but which could easily be bastardized to scan for political images, words, etc. — MacDailyNews, September 20, 2021
Additional background:
Originally Apple would use one database of hashes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Then, after outcry, Apple changed that to “two or more child safety organizations operating in separate sovereign jurisdictions.”
Of course, Apple’s multi-country “safeguard” is no safeguard at all.
The Five Eyes (FVEY) is an intelligence alliance comprising the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. These countries are parties to the multilateral UKUSA Agreement, a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence.
The FVEY further expanded their surveillance capabilities during the course of the “war on terror,” with much emphasis placed on monitoring the World Wide Web. The former NSA contractor Edward Snowden described the Five Eyes as a “supra-national intelligence organization that does not answer to the known laws of its own countries.”
Documents leaked by Snowden in 2013 revealed that the FVEY has been spying on one another’s citizens and sharing the collected information with each other in order to circumvent restrictive domestic regulations on surveillance of citizens.
Apple’s claim to scan only for CSAM was intended to be a trojan horse, introduced via the hackneyed “Think of the Children” ruse, that would be bastardized in secret for all sorts of surveillance under the guise of “safety” in the future.
“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” — Benjamin Franklin
The fact that Apple ever considered this travesty in the first place, much less announced and tried to implement it in the fashion they did, has damaged the company’s reputation for protecting user privacy immensely; perhaps irreparably.
Hopefully, if Apple has any sense whatsoever, is not hopelessly compromised, and can resist whatever pressure forced them into this ill-considered abject disloyalty to customers who value their privacy and security, the company will end this disastrous scheme promptly and double-down on privacy by finally and immediately enabling end-to-end encryption of iCloud backups as a company which claims to be a champion of privacy would have done many years ago. — MacDailyNews, September 4, 2021
I think it is more likely that this is due to not being forced or nagged to death about updating to 15, allowing uses to stay on 14. The CSAM stuff may be a factor, but to a much lesser degree. The vast majority of users don’t even know about that stuff.
Good for MDN shoving apple’s nose in it. Rest of apple propaganda pundit press is too cowardly to take any position.
I haven’t updated immediately for the first time in 15 software releases precisely because of their proposed backdoor.
The reason people are NOT adopting it, is because they believe the backdoor is now in the system: Scanning all photos – guilty before proven innocent – or believe the “hooks” are their in iOS 15 for such technology – which they likely are…
I’m not upgrading. Someone please give me a compelling reason to do so?…
I’ll upgrade when Apple ENDS it’s scanning of all my PRIVATE photos, my family, my kids, my vacations, none of their business – ZERO!
The Privacy first company wants to rifle thought my life suddenly. I have no doubt this is what the NSA wants as a backdoor system for themselves, and Cook and others at the top have been blackmailed by the NSA or other agencies to do so, or they’ll expose them for whatever… That’s how this sick government works now-a-days it seems…
I just want them to never cave. Period.
NSA could just as well be replaced by or co-written with CCP (I think that’s where this thing originated, and when Apple sold its servers in Chine complete with soul (personal data in it) and suddenly became silent. What happened to the widely publicized open letter to Cook by the Congress, demanding explanation for the server sale? Then suddenly a total silence. I wanted to know how Apple/Cook was going to respond to the letter. A publication ban? Are they (both sides) making a secret deal? Straaaange…
Whatever the reason Apple is getting what it deserves
I get the objection to the surveillance, but man, being able to search text in pictures is GREAT
My employer has asked employees not to upgrade to iOS 15 on any device used for company work, including 2-factor autentication. They have cited security issues that were found in the beta, and until they are known to be fixed iOS 15 devices are not allowed. That has held me back from upgrading until my employer gives the all-clear. I imagine my employer is not the only one saying this.
I didn’t even know the new iOS was released. LOL. updating.