iOS 15 adoption is running well below iOS 14 adoption rate

iOS 15 adoption has reached an estimated 19.3% ten days after Apple’s latest mobile operating system was released on September 20th, according to mobile analytics company Mixpanel. iOS 14 adoption after the first ten says stood at 34.59%.

iOS 15 adoption appears to remain slower than iOS 14 adoption so far, and there are likely several reasons for that, including Apple providing iOS 14 users with the option to continue receiving important security updates, several iOS 15 features being delayed, and iOS 15 suffering from a handful of early bugs that still need to be fixed.

MacDailyNews Take: Paging Mr. Elephant, Mr. Elephant in the room…

Apple is currently beta testing iOS 15.1, which includes a fix for the Unlock with Apple Watch bug at a minimum, but there is no timeframe for the software update’s release. It’s quite possible that Apple will opt to release a smaller update such as iOS 15.0.1 to more quickly address some of the bugs and security vulnerabilities that have surfaced.

MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps iOS 15’s low adoption rate vs. prior iOS releases is the result of the trust issues that Apple introduced when they spinelessly attempted to sell out users and deliver backdoor surveillance via the hackneyed Think of the Children™ trojan horse?

Think of The Children™. Whenever you hear that line of horseshit, look for ulterior motives. — MacDailyNews, September 30, 2014

That the scheme is still “delayed, not cancelled, is an abject failure of the weak, and perhaps compromised, Apple “leadership.”

Count us among those who have not installed iOS 15 on any of our personal devices to date:

We’ll be waiting to install this on devices other than test devices until third-parties can verify that the code does not include the ill-considered, supposedly-delayed backdoor to scan users’ photo libraries, ostensibly for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), but which could easily be bastardized to scan for political images, words, etc. — MacDailyNews, September 20, 2021

Additional background:

Originally Apple would use one database of hashes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Then, after outcry, Apple changed that to “two or more child safety organizations operating in separate sovereign jurisdictions.”

Of course, Apple’s multi-country “safeguard” is no safeguard at all.

The Five Eyes (FVEY) is an intelligence alliance comprising the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. These countries are parties to the multilateral UKUSA Agreement, a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence.

The FVEY further expanded their surveillance capabilities during the course of the “war on terror,” with much emphasis placed on monitoring the World Wide Web. The former NSA contractor Edward Snowden described the Five Eyes as a “supra-national intelligence organization that does not answer to the known laws of its own countries.”

Documents leaked by Snowden in 2013 revealed that the FVEY has been spying on one another’s citizens and sharing the collected information with each other in order to circumvent restrictive domestic regulations on surveillance of citizens.

Apple’s claim to scan only for CSAM was intended to be a trojan horse, introduced via the hackneyed “Think of the Children” ruse, that would be bastardized in secret for all sorts of surveillance under the guise of “safety” in the future.

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” — Benjamin Franklin

The fact that Apple ever considered this travesty in the first place, much less announced and tried to implement it in the fashion they did, has damaged the company’s reputation for protecting user privacy immensely; perhaps irreparably.

Hopefully, if Apple has any sense whatsoever, is not hopelessly compromised, and can resist whatever pressure forced them into this ill-considered abject disloyalty to customers who value their privacy and security, the company will end this disastrous scheme promptly and double-down on privacy by finally and immediately enabling end-to-end encryption of iCloud backups as a company which claims to be a champion of privacy would have done many years ago. — MacDailyNews, September 4, 2021

