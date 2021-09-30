Messages bug in iOS 15 causes saved photos to be deleted

A serious bug in the iOS 15 Messages app can cause some saved photos to be deleted, according to multiple complaints MacRumors has collected from readers and Twitter users.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

If you save a photo from a Messages thread and then go on to delete that thread, the next time an iCloud Backup is performed, the photo will disappear.

Even though the image is saved to your personal iCloud Photo Library, it appears to still be linked to the Messages app in ‌iOS 15‌, and saving it does not persist through the deletion of the thread and an ‌iCloud‌ backup.

If you’re someone who regularly deletes message threads, if there’s a photo that you want to keep, you won’t be able to keep it with ‌iCloud‌ Backup turned on.