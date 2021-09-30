Weekly U.S. jobless claims rise more than expected

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits rose by 11,000 to 362,000 in the week ended September 25th, according to the Labor Department. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the number of first-time filings to decline to 335,000.

Fox Business:

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits rose by 11,000 to 362,000 in the week ended Sept. 25, according to the Labor Department. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the number of first-time filings to decline to 335,000. Continuing claims for the week ended Sept. 18 slid to 2.802 million from a downwardly revised 2.845 million the week prior. Analysts had anticipated a decline to 2.8 million. The decrease in continuing claims came two weeks after the expiration of $300 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits.

CNBC:

The seasonally adjusted total was the highest since the 377,000 for the week ended Aug. 7 and indicated that hiring may be slowing at a time when concerns are growing about the pace of the economic recovery and the impact the pandemic may have heading into autumn. Continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline weekly number, rose to 2.84 million, an increase of 131,000. With enhanced unemployment benefits coming to a close, the total of those enrolled under all programs fell to 11.25 million… California saw 24,221 new claims, according to unadjusted numbers. Earlier this month, the state implemented a program in which those who had been cut off from enhanced aid could file for an additional week of benefits.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, a healthy U.S. economy is essential to Apple, as America is, by far, Apple’s largest market.