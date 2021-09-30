Weekly U.S. jobless claims rise more than expected

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits rose by 11,000 to 362,000 in the week ended September 25th, according to the Labor Department. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the number of first-time filings to decline to 335,000.
Continuing claims for the week ended Sept. 18 slid to 2.802 million from a downwardly revised 2.845 million the week prior. Analysts had anticipated a decline to 2.8 million. The decrease in continuing claims came two weeks after the expiration of $300 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits.
CNBC:
The seasonally adjusted total was the highest since the 377,000 for the week ended Aug. 7 and indicated that hiring may be slowing at a time when concerns are growing about the pace of the economic recovery and the impact the pandemic may have heading into autumn.
Continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline weekly number, rose to 2.84 million, an increase of 131,000.
With enhanced unemployment benefits coming to a close, the total of those enrolled under all programs fell to 11.25 million… California saw 24,221 new claims, according to unadjusted numbers. Earlier this month, the state implemented a program in which those who had been cut off from enhanced aid could file for an additional week of benefits.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, a healthy U.S. economy is essential to Apple, as America is, by far, Apple’s largest market.
You’re well-done… uh… watermelon… uh… welcome.
U.S. Presidential Elections purchased by Mark Zuckerberg have consequences.
Joe Biden is an illegitimate president of a failing country.
Maricopa County audit flagged over 57K ballot issues in a state Biden “won” by fewer than 11K votes
In one particularly difficult-to-square anomaly, more than 9,000 more ballots were returned by voter than were sent out. In more than 3,000 instances, the official results do “not match who voted.”
There were 2,592 more duplicates than original ballots. There were 2,382 in person voters who had moved out of Maricopa County, and 2,081 who had moved out of state during the 29 days preceding the election. Hundreds more votes were cast by people who were not part of the official precinct register, or returned by mail from people who had not been sent ballots.
More info: Maricopa County audit flagged over 57K ballot issues in a state Biden “won” by fewer than 11K votes