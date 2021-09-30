In iOS 15, Apple’s Siri gets even less functional

In iOS 15, Apple appears — perhaps unintentionally (it may be a bug) — to have removed some useful Siri functionality that were relied on by many users, including low vision and blind iPhone users.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Several ‌Siri‌ commands that provide details on phone calls, voicemails, and sending emails no longer appear to be working. The following commands used to be functional, but have recently been removed.

• Do I have any voicemails?

• Play my voicemail messages

• Check my call history

• Check my recent calls

• Who called me?

• Send an email

• Send an email to [person]

Asking ‌Siri‌ to provide details on recent phone calls or voicemails results in the following response: “I can’t help with that, but you can ask me to open the Phone app.” Asking about email garners a similar response about ‌Siri‌ being unable to help.