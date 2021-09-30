Ariana DeBose joins case of Apple TV+’s upcoming ‘Argylle’ action film

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story,” Apple’s own “Schmigadoon!”) is the final addition to the cast of “Argylle,” an action film from Apple Original Films and Matthew Vaughn’s Marv Studios, which is currently in production in Europe.

Matt Grobar for Deadline:

The Tony Award nominee joins a cast that includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Grammy winner Dua Lipa—the latter, making her screen debut.

The film—setting up a new franchise for Vaughn—follows the world’s greatest spy, Argylle, as he is caught up in a globetrotting adventure, which takes him from America to London and beyond. It’s based on Elly Conway’s upcoming spy novel of the same name, which is set for publication via Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House, next year.

“We have assembled an absolutely stellar cast to inhabit each of the wonderfully original and captivating characters in this thrill ride of a story,” said Vaughn. “We’re so excited that production is now off and running, bringing us closer to sharing this epic action spectacle with audiences around the world.”