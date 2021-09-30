Original Apple Watch hits Apple’s ‘Vintage Product’ list

Marking the first time that the Apple Watch has been included, Apple today updated its list of vintage and obsolete products to add the original 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch models to the vintage list.

On September 9, 2014, Apple unveiled Apple Watch featuring revolutionary new technologies. Apple Watch introduced a specially designed and engineered Digital Crown that provides an innovative way to scroll, zoom and navigate. Apple heralded the Digital Crown as its most revolutionary navigation tool since the iPod Click Wheel and iPhone Multi-Touch. Apple Watch also introduced comprehensive health and fitness apps that can help people lead healthier lives. Apple Watch was originally available in three distinct collections — Apple Watch, Apple Watch Sport, and Apple Watch Edition.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The first Apple Watch was introduced more than six years ago in April 2015, with the “Series 1” replacement and Series 2 upgrade following in 2016. Apple has continued on updating the Apple Watch each year, and in 2021, we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to see a release sometime in October. The original 2015 Apple Watch now qualifies for Apple’s “vintage” list, which includes devices that Apple stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago and less than seven years ago.

MacDailyNews Take: The original Apple Watch knows the time has come. Next up for the original Apple Watch (Series 0)? Apple’s “Obsolete Product” list.