Apple Watch saves motorcyclist’s life after hit-and-run in Singapore

Apple Watch has saved yet another life. A 24-year-old motorcyclist’s Apple Watch automatically called for help after he fell victim to a hit-and-run accident in Singapore.

If Apple Watch Series 4 or later detects a hard fall while you’re wearing your watch, it taps you on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert. You can choose to contact emergency services or dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown, tapping Close in the upper-left corner, or tapping “I’m OK.”

If your Apple Watch detects that you’re moving, it waits for you to respond to the alert and won’t automatically call emergency services. If your watch detects that you have been immobile for about a minute, it will make the call automatically.

After the call ends, your watch sends a message to your emergency contacts with your location letting them know that your watch detected a hard fall and dialed emergency services. Your watch gets your emergency contacts from your Medical ID.

Zhangxin Zheng for Mothership:

The motorcyclist, named Muhammad Fitri, fell off his bike after colliding with a van at Ang Mo Kio [in northeast Singapore]. While lying on the ground, he saw the vehicle drive off before losing consciousness, he told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao. The police confirmed the incident as a hit-and-run. Fitri said that his Apple’s smart watch detected a hard fall and promptly sent a message to his emergency contacts, which included his girlfriend. The smart watch also called for an ambulance. Fitri’s family said that they were very thankful for this life-saving function as the streets were relatively empty at that point of time. Fitri could have missed the golden hour of rescue if not for the smart watch’s function.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another life saved, thanks to Apple Watch!